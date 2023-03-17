Hulk Hogan allegedly asked WWE legend to put his nephew in his faction

Hulk Hogan is rightfully quite famous in the wrestling business. However, fans may not know that Hogan's nephew was also a wrestler and that his uncle tried to get him a place as part of one of the big stables in WCW.

Former WWE star Raven went to WCW in 1997. At this time, he founded Raven's Flock, a group of misfit wrestlers in the same vein as his Raven's Nest group from ECW.

Hulk Hogan's nephew, Horace Hogan, also joined Raven's Flock during this time and was a part of the faction in WCW soon after his debut. In his debut, he helped Raven defeat DDP to win the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship, thus joining The Flock.

In his interview with Fightful, Raven opened up on how Hulk Hogan requested him via Jimmy Hart to have his nephew join the wrestler. He admitted no one would say no to Hogan over such a request.

"Funny story, Jimmy Hart comes up to me and goes, ‘Hey, Hogan wondered if you’d put his nephew in the Flock.’ I was like, ‘Sure. Anything for Hogan.’ Like, what are you going to say? No one’s going to say no."

Raven admitted that it became a joke because when Chris Jericho, he, and Konnan hung out backstage, they would call themselves the Triumph rant of Useless Information. They had a running gag where they would ask people if they knew Horace was Hulk Hogan's nephew.

"So then the rib is—me, Jericho and Konnan used to hang out and we would call ourselves the Triumph rant of Useless Information because we were all trivia marks. The funny thing is the running gag became, ‘Hey, did you know Horace Hogan was Hulk’s nephew?’ I’m like, ‘I had no idea!’"

Hulk Hogan had a request to WWE after Rey Mysterio's Hall of Fame induction

WWE announced Rey Mysterio as the headliner for this year's Hall of Fame ceremony.

Hogan congratulated Mysterio over the announcement and also requested that WWE add another two stars.

"My first thought was, one of the greatest tag teams of all times, The Rougeau Brothers! Jacques Rougeau brother and his brother Raymond Rougeau! Those two guys need to be in the Hall of Fame! I'm voting for them! Hopefully, they'll be the next inductees in the Hall of Fame! Man, I just think it might happen, I've got a really good feeling about that one brother!"

Who do you think WWE should add to the Hall of Fame next? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes