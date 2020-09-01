Identity of a new RETRIBUTION member reportedly revealed on RAW

RETRIBUTION made their presence felt on RAW as the faction hit the ring duri the tag team match between Andrade & Angel Garza and The Street Profits. The members of the faction attacked Street Profits, Andrade and Zelina Vega while Garza fled before getting caught in the brawl. RETRIBUTION made another appearance in a backstage segment later in the show, which saw Garza bail on Demi Burnett.

It was noted that Dio Maddin, Dominik Dijakovic, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Kayden Carter, and Shane Thorne were the ones to appear last week.

On this week's show, Dijakovic, Mia Yim, and Dio Maddin were some of the members that were spotted by the fans. Another interesting name as highlighted by WrestlingNews.co is Mercedes Martinez, who seemed to have made her first appearance as part of the stable.

Looks like Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/z0nhIPza0w — DRADE (@2Sweet4Lyfe) September 1, 2020

WWE has been shuffling around the members over the past few weeks; however, many Superstars have made multiple appearances, possibly confirming their full-time involvement with the faction.

There have been several reports of WWE preparing the next set of NXT call-ups, and they could be revealed as the members of RETRIBUTION.

Dominik Dijakovic, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, and Dio Maddin could be with RETRIBUTION for the long run; however, nothing is confirmed.

Mercedes Martinez, possibly being a part of RETRIBUTION, is odd as the 39-year-old Superstar is currently feuding with Rhea Ripley in NXT. She may have just been brought up for a one-off appearance on RAW or, WWE may still have a lot of time left until the unveiling, which gives Martinez the time to wrap up her angle with Ripley.

Mia Yim suffered a loss to Shotzi Blackheart on the last episode of NXT, and Yim teased a significant change on social media following the defeat.

Possible date of RETRIBUTION unmasking

Advertisement

WWE's creative plans for RETRIBUTION are reportedly changing with each passing week, and Tom Colohue speculated that the members' identities could be revealed around Survivor Series.

"I think it'll still be a while yet; I think we are looking at closer to Survivor Series, at least in and around after the Draft because once you unmask someone, they can then be drafted. But I don't think they want the visual of RETRIBUTION members being drafted to RAW or SmackDown. So it will definitely be after the Draft."