Identity of the most powerful person in WWE after the McMahons, Details of backstage heat 

Vince McMahon is the undisputed shot-caller in the WWE, and that will not change anytime soon. However, another veteran name has risen to be a powerful figure backstage in the WWE. That man is none other than Bruce Prichard, the Executive Director of the WWE's consolidated creative teams.

PWInsider reports that the current creative powers fall in the hands of Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard.

Many people close to the situation have told PWInsider that Bruce Prichard is the most powerful person in the WWE other than the McMahon family members.

It was added that from a creative standpoint, everything flows through Bruce Prichard. In fact, for Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard's word is considered to be 'very much the gospel.'

However, Bruce Prichard has also given rise to a considerable degree of frustration and heat amongst the talent, which is all because of his position in the company and the decision-making duties that are handed to him.

Backstage notes from WWE RAW

However, this week's episode of RAW did not have Bruce Prichard in attendance, and Triple H was instead backstage looking after the proceedings. It was noted that having Triple H behind the scenes was a breath of fresh air for many people.

Advertisement

It was additionally reported that Shane Helms, aka the Hurricane, returned to work on the last episode's RAW. He was recently re-hired as a backstage producer after being furloughed in April. Former IMPACT Wrestling star Sonjay Dutt has also moved to work as a full-time employee for the NXT brand.

It was reported that the recent RAW Underground talent - Dabba-Kato and Arturo Ruas, were at the recent RAW tapings, but WWE decided not to use them. The general feeling backstage is that the company still believes that the Superstars mentioned above need more seasoning before being incorporated into the RAW roster as full-time members.

Interestingly, Drew McIntyre's new entrance featuring the sword was also revealed in the PWInsider report. Vince McMahon reportedly spent a lot of time with Drew McIntyre to precisely get the new entrance according to his vision, including using the sword and the trigger for the pyro.

While Vince McMahon is still in charge, Bruce Prichard is also an influential personality backstage in the WWE.