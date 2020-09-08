Identity of RETRIBUTION members that spoke on WWE RAW possibly revealed

RETRIBUTION has been making life difficult for WWE officials as well as Superstars since August. The group first appeared on WWE RAW when a CCTV at the Performance Center caught people dressed in black throwing molotov cocktails at the PC generator. The destruction caused to the generator was cited as the reason for constant power outages and mics fading out during Superstars' matches and promos.

RETRIBUTION made sure that its wrath was felt on WWE SmackDown too. The group appeared on the same week's episode of WWE SmackDown and attacked the Development Talent that was in the crowd. The group dressed in black drove Michael Cole and Corey Graves to the back and destroyed the SmackDown ring.

Over the weeks, RETRIBUTION appeared on many episodes of WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown, attacking WWE Superstars as well as officials. It was recently reported that RETRIBUTION would appear exclusively on WWE RAW.

RETRIBUTION speaks for the first time on WWE RAW

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, RETRIBUTION didn't physically appear to assault any Superstars, but the group shut the light during a match between the Riott Squad and Nia Jax. The moment Ruby Riott tagged in Liv Morgan, the lights flickered, and the ThunderDome screens went blank.

In the darkness, RETRIBUTION's logo appeared on the LED boards. RETRIBUTION appeared on the titantron and addressed the WWE Universe for the first time. Two members spoke out calling the ThunderDome a facade and accusing WWE for disowning them in the past. A member said that RETRIBUTION would feed on anyone that supports WWE.

After RETRIBUTION spoke for the first time, many WWE fans are waiting for the groups members to unmask and reveal who they are. Wrestlingnews has reported that when the audio is pitched down, the two members sound like Mercedes Martinez and Dominik Dijakovic.

Since the group's inception, many reports have stated that Dominik Dijakovic is the leader of RETRIBUTION. The NXT star had posted many cryptic Tweets on his Twitter handle, sending the WWE Universe into a frenzy before WWE Payback. However, the group neither appeared on SummerSlam nor Payback.