Important details regarding the 2021 Royal Rumble reportedly revealed

Royal Rumble is one of the biggest PPVs in WWE. Every year 30 men and women battle it out for a chance to win a shot at the World Championship at WrestleMania. The event takes place in January and officially begins the road to WrestleMania.

WrestleVotes has revealed some interesting information on the future of next year's Royal Rumble event. They state that WWE had initially planned to announce the date and location of the Royal Rumble event in early August. However, plans have now changed and the announcement is now on hold as major changes are expected.

WWE had planned on announcing the 2021 Royal Rumble date and location in early August. I’ve been told that announcement is on hold as the details regarding the event are likely changing.

WWE had planned on announcing the 2021 Royal Rumble date and location in early August. I’ve been told that announcement is on hold as the details regarding the event are likely changing. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 30, 2020

WWE has had to undergo some major changes due to the COVID-19 pandamic. Multiple PPVs, including WrestleMania, took place in the WWE Performance Center instead of the planned locations. WrestleVotes had recently revealed that the company was planning to hold SummerSlam in an outdoor location with a limited number of fans but the plans have not materialized.

WWE has looked into hosting SummerSlam within the Northeast at an outdoor location w/ limited fans, and as of now, have found no interested states in allowing that to happen.

What happened to the Royal Rumble winners?

Last year's Royal Rumble was a major success that saw Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair go on to win the Royal Rumble matches. While The Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre decided to go after Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship, The Queen Charlotte Flair challenged NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36.

Both the Royal Rumble winners went on to win their matches at the grandest stage of them all and became Champions. While Charlotte Flair lost the NXT Women's Championship to Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Drew McIntyre still holds the WWE Championship.

Some reports were stating that WWE is hoping to bring in live crowd soon. Though the audience may not return as soon as SummerSlam, there is still a chance that the world will have normalized by the time the 2021 Royal Rumble rolls in.