Important update on The Bloodline's future after WWE Money in the Bank - Reports

As per a new report, there has been internal talk about finally putting an end to The Bloodline saga.

Roman Reigns' Bloodline has been WWE's most dominant stable for about three years at this point. The stable has put down everyone in its path over the years, including some of WWE's biggest names.

At Money in the Bank 2023, Roman Reigns suffered a pinfall loss for the first time in 1294 days. Jey Uso pinned Reigns, and thus The Usos came out victorious in the "Bloodline Civil War" tag team match. As per a new report by BWE, WWE's higher-ups are talking about possibly putting The Bloodline saga to rest.

"Big calls are made for The Bloodline closure chapter. Next few weeks will be crazy before the biggest stop of the year Summerslam. Tighten those seatbelts." [H/T RSN]

The Bloodline has wreaked havoc on the main roster over the past three years

Roman Reigns' stable formed when he aligned with Paul Heyman following his SummerSlam 2020 return. Soon after, Jey and Jimmy Uso joined Reigns and Heyman. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa followed next, and thus Reigns became the leader of an incredibly strong faction on WWE TV.

With the stable's help, Reigns won a long list of high-stakes WWE bouts. Earlier this year, Paul Heyman made an appearance on the SI Media with Jimmy Traina podcast. The Wiseman said he wasn't surprised that the stable became a big hit with the WWE Universe. Here's what he said:

“With all false humility aside, no, I’m not. The reason why is because of my belief in Roman Reigns as a performer. When we made the decision, and Roman Reigns and I talked about working with each other for several years, and the time was never right. I was too attached to the hip of Brock Lesnar, and rightfully so because we kept on elevating each other and we were needed for each other at the time.” [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Roman Reigns' Bloodline has kept fans on the edge of their seats for quite some time now. WWE will do everything in its power to make sure that the closure of this epic saga is a memorable one.

What has been your favorite Bloodline moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes