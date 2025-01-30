WWE officials are impressed with a superstar who was virtually absent for all of 2024. They are expected to bring this superstar back at the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes and TC spoke a lot about the Royal Rumble - including some major backstage names from TNA expected to be there, the massive plans in place for Charlotte Flair, and more.

One of those topics was Omos, who has been in the WWE rumor mill after it was reported that backstage officials were highly impressed by his run in Japan with Pro Wrestling NOAH. JoeyVotes and TC reported that WWE has been discussing a possible return to the ring for Omos, who last wrestled for the sports entertainment juggernaut 300 days ago.

Trending

All signs point to him being called to Indianapolis this weekend.

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Is WWE considering a two-night format for the Royal Rumble going forward?

Expand Tweet

WWE is going all-out in its expansion of content while seemingly breaking revenue records after each Premium Live Event and even certain episodes of RAW such as the January 6th Netflix Premiere.

On a recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio in late December, it was reported that WWE had plans to turn the Royal Rumble into a two-night event in 2026. Meanwhile, they would potentially turn Money in the Bank into a two-night event in 2027.

To absolutely no surprise, the fan reaction to this report was instant backlash. There seems to be a growing fatigue in WWE wanting to expand events for the sake of generating more revenue. The increase in ticket prices might be working in the short run because of how hot WWE is, but it doesn't necessarily align with the economic reality that the average fan might be facing.

Not everybody is on board with two-night SummerSlams, but it's happening regardless. The tides might turn against WWE if a large enough portion of fans start to get angry at the company for constantly expanding content for the sake of revenue generation.

There was even some level of fatigue when it came to the second edition of Saturday Night's Main Event - largely viewed as a glorified house show by many fans due to its predictable nature.

If you use this exclusive, please provide credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling & don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio only Backstage Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback