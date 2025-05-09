Inaugural WWE champion's status before surprising release - Reports

Triple H was reportedly the decision maker behind the recent WWE releases, and it didn't sit well with the fans. According to a new report, former Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai's release came as a surprise internally.
A few years ago, Dakota Kai and Raquel Rodriguez became the inaugural WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. While the titles were discontinued in 2023, Kai and Rodriguez etched their names in the company's books. Moreover, both stars have been regularly featured on the main roster until Kai's recent release.
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), an insider stated that Kai was never seen as a top-tier talent in the Stamford-based promotion compared to Rhea Ripley or Charlotte Flair. Moreover, the report states that the management saw her putting over new talent in the future.
Apart from a few potential short-term feuds, the management only saw Kai's use on a micro level. The star's age and salary were also a part of her release from WWE. Many internally were surprised by the release, and it'll be interesting to see what the future holds for Dakota Kai.
What's next for Dakota Kai outside of WWE?
Dakota Kai is no stranger to the independent circuit as she garnered fame in Japan before arriving at the Performance Center in Florida. The Captain of Team Kicks spent years on the developmental brand before appearing on Monday Night RAW as part of Damage CTRL in 2022.
After dominating the tag team division alongside IYO SKY, she set out to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship. However, she was benched for a while before she was released from WWE. Nevertheless, the future could be bright for Kai in the coming months.
Earlier this month, Fightful Select stated that wrestling companies are interested in signing Dakota Kai, and she would receive plenty of offers as a performer. It'll be interesting to see if Kai returns to her roots or if she signs with a new promotion in the coming months.