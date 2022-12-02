Injured SmackDown Superstar reportedly cleared for WWE return

Given the physical toll wrestling has on the body, WWE stars are constantly dealing with some sort of injury. However, one recently injured SmackDown star, Aliyah, looks set to be cleared for a return.

The 28-year-old star's last match came on September 12th, 2022 as she and Raquel Rodriguez lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to the heel duo of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL.

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former champion is now all set to make her comeback.

"Aliyah is cleared to return after being put on the sidelines with an injury which led to Shotzi taking her spot on the Smackdown women’s depth charts and going babyface. She hasn’t been used on television since there is no current storyline for her and wasn’t figured for Survivor Series." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Despite only making her main roster debut last year, the Canadian performer has been with WWE since 2015 where she honed her craft at the company's performance center.

WWE Hall of Famer has high praise for Aliyah

Despite having been with World Wrestling Entertainment for several years and only spending one of those on the main roster, wrestling legend Booker T sees great things for Aliyah.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the former World Heavyweight Champion touted the SmackDown star's athletic credentials.

"I'm going to tell you, man, Aliyah is a diamond in the rough. She's young, she's got a lot of years left in the business, she's talent. She's a looker too. When she comes out of the curtain, boom, it's all eyes on Aliyah. And what she's shown me in the ring, I've been impressed with her."

With Aliyah's tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez recently being taken out by SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, fans may see the now cleared star return to avenge her friend.

Which young WWE star do you think has the most potential? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes