Injured star could return on WWE RAW after 8 months - Reports

Triple H has done an excellent job of strengthening the WWE roster since taking charge of the creative duties. It seems like Hunter could get a huge boost ahead of the upcoming SummerSlam season, as recent reports have revealed that Tommaso Ciampa has been spotted in town ahead of tonight's RAW.

The former NXT Champion has been on the sidelines for over eight months. He was last seen in action at a live event on September 17, where he faced off against Bobby Lashley. He then had to take time off for a hip injury and had to go under the knife for his hip labrum.

The seeds for Ciampa's return were planted on RAW a few weeks back when Johhny Gargano mentioned during The Way's reunion that "he’s coming back soon.” Ahead of tonight's RAW in Albany, New York, PWInsider Elite reported that Tommaso Ciampa is present in town.

WRKD Wrestling also hinted towards his return, mentioning that a certain star's "frenemy" will be making his comeback tonight.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling



- A superstar’s frenemy returns

- Cody Rhodes speaks his mind

- KO/Zayn get judgmental

- Trish/Zoey see Becky

- Gunther’s next opponent is brovealed

- WHC Seth Rollins sets up his next story Notes ahead of tonight’s #WWERaw - A superstar’s frenemy returns- Cody Rhodes speaks his mind- KO/Zayn get judgmental- Trish/Zoey see Becky- Gunther’s next opponent is brovealed- WHC Seth Rollins sets up his next story Notes ahead of tonight’s #WWERaw:- A superstar’s frenemy returns- Cody Rhodes speaks his mind- KO/Zayn get judgmental- Trish/Zoey see Becky- Gunther’s next opponent is brovealed- WHC Seth Rollins sets up his next story https://t.co/laQdi7oZS7

Tommaso Ciampa will reportedly reunite with Johnny Gargano on his return to WWE RAW

Tommaso Ciampa's and Johnny Gargano's history goes back to their time before WWE. The duo started their career in the Stamford-based promotion simultaneously and are considered two of the most iconic stars of NXT's black and gold era.

They had a career-defining feud against each other in addition to being one of the most popular tag teams. With Ciampa likely to return to action soon, it has been reported that Triple H and Co. are planning to reunite DIY. It was also noted that the duo would get a huge push upon reunion.

Johhny Gargano has been treading water since his return to the company last year. However, with reports of him reuniting with his former partner, one can expect him to become a prominent face on WWE programming.

What do you think of DIY reuniting on the main roster? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

Poll : 0 votes