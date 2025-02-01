Injured WWE star spotted in town ahead of the Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is expected to contain several surprises and returns from both legends and injured WWE stars. It seems that many of these names have already arrived in Indianapolis ahead of tonight's show.

While Nikki Bella, Mickie James, and even Matt Cardona have been spotted already, it was recently revealed by Fightful Select that AJ Styles is also in town.

The former WWE Champion hasn't been seen since he was injured in a match against Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown back in October. Styles suffered a Lisfranc injury which has kept him sidelined for several months but could be ready to make his return in the Royal Rumble.

It was nine years ago that Styles made his debut for WWE in the 30-man match. But, despite having one of the greatest debuts as part of the event, he has yet to win the match.

It will be interesting to see if Styles joins the fray in the men's match since there are already 18 men who have declared for the Royal Rumble. Jacob Fatu, Damian Priest, and Santos Escobar waited until last night to decide that they wanted to be part of it.

Surprises are expected in the WWE Royal Rumble

WrestleCon is in Indianapolis this weekend and several legends are part of the event. Interestingly, they could now be part of the Royal Rumble or make the trip across town to watch the show.

A number of stars have already been spotted in the city ahead of the PLE. But, Stephanie McMahon recently told the Pat McAfee Show that there are many surprises planned.

As a result, fans are crossing their fingers that there are some big names included, with many thinking this year could be the year AJ Lee makes her return. However, it remains to be seen if there are any major shockers in store for viewers this year.

