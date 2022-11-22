Injured WWE Superstar reportedly being considered for vacant Survivor Series spot

WWE Survivor Series is just around the corner with stars getting ready to fight it out in the WarGames match. The unique WarGames stipulation has been one of the favorite match types for the WWE Universe in the last few years and is now being introduced to the main roster.

There are two WarGames matches on the Survivor Series card, one for men and the other for women. The women's matchup is almost stacked with only one vacant spot left on Bianca Belair's team. Belair and her partners will take on Bayley's side in the double-caged structure with the question remaining of who could fill that last spot.

According to Fightful Select, Becky Lynch has been considered as the fifth teammate to join Bianca Belair's side in the WarGames match. It was reported that the former WWE Women's Champion is expected to return to action soon after sustaining a separated shoulder at SummerSlam 2022 in a match against Bianca Belair.

It was also reported that the company was quite relieved to hear that Lynch had been able to avoid surgery for her injury. However, she wasn't allowed to resume any in-ring training until October. We'll have to see if Big Time Becks will make a grand return to settle her spot in the Survivor Series: WarGames match.

WWE Universe is calling for Becky Lynch to return at Survivor Series: WarGames

Becky Lynch has been on the shelf recovering from a separated shoulder she sustained in the middle of her match at SummerSlam 2022 against Bianca Belair. Lynch was able to tough out the match and deliver an exceptional performance, with both stars embracing each other after the match ended.

However, the act of mutual respect was cut short as Bayley returned with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai by her side, forming the faction Damage CTRL. We saw Lynch and Belair face down the faction, signaling a feud was set to start. Unfortunately, The Man's injury forced her to miss out on all of the action.

Now, with almost everyone ready to battle at Survivor Series: WarGames, WWE fans are demanding that Triple H bring Becky Lynch back to join Belair and the rest of the team and take down the other side once and for all.

Misfit Wrestling Podcast @MisfitWrestleTV Becky Lynch was discussed and planned as the fifth partner in the Survivor Series WarGames match that has been speculated for quite some time - Fightful. My response? GOOD it make sense Becky Lynch was discussed and planned as the fifth partner in the Survivor Series WarGames match that has been speculated for quite some time - Fightful. My response? GOOD it make sense https://t.co/mkxmAosNOJ

Wrestling News Updates @WrestlingNewses Basically Fans Want Sasha Or Becky Lynch to return to join bianca Belair team for Survivor Series WarGames, I Guess triple H has to give fans Want they want 🤷 Basically Fans Want Sasha Or Becky Lynch to return to join bianca Belair team for Survivor Series WarGames, I Guess triple H has to give fans Want they want 🤷

WWE fans are adamant that Becky Lynch could be the one to fill the last spot for the WarGames match since it makes the most amount of sense. We'll have to wait and see if she has recovered enough to return and participate in the fast-paced match at Survivor Series.

Who do you think will be the one to fill the last spot in the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022?

