Injury update on Liv Morgan amid WWE absence - Reports

A major update regarding WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's injury status was provided this week.

Morgan was part of a tag team alongside Raquel Rodriguez. The duo became the Women's Tag Team Champions at Money in the Bank earlier this year. However, shortly after losing their titles, Morgan was sidelined with injury as Rhea Ripley viciously attacked her during an episode of Monday Night RAW.

However, there has recently been a positive update regarding Morgan. As per BWE (BoozerRasslin) on Twitter, the former women's champion was getting back in shape on her way to recovery.

Update provided by WWE Insider regarding Liv Morgan

It will be interesting to see what's in store for the talented Superstar when she returns.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan talked about making her acting debut

Liv Morgan has been busy with various projects as she recovers from her injury. She recently made her debut as an actor as part of the movie 'The Kill Room.'

In a video shared by WWE, Morgan talked about her experience working on the new film. She said her experience with the Stamford-based company helped translate her skills into acting.

"I feel like I've manifested this moment for a long time, so to have the opportunity to film my first-ever movie, I'm so grateful to have a role, to be included, just to experience what this life is like. As different as it was, a lot of it felt the same. I feel like I had so many tools from WWE to help me translate all of those skills to acting on set today. I had so much fun, and so grateful for Nicól [Paone] for allowing me to be in her film. It was a really cool experience and I hope to do so many more. So watch out, and keep watching," Morgan shared.

The Kill Room, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman, was released on September 28.

