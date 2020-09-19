Interesting backstage details on the relationship between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

The on-screen alliance between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman has been a massive topic of discussion among the WWE Universe. Roman Reigns made his surprising return to WWE at SummerSlam with a mean streak. But things went to another level when WWE decided to drop the ultimate bombshell and paired him up with Paul Heyman.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about the idea behind the pairing of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. As per the report, WWE wants it to be known that there is no friendship between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Hence, we won't see Reigns smiling during Heyman's promos, unlike Brock Lesnar.

Paul Heyman has dropped the "advocate" title and has been referring to himself as the "Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief". It was further mentioned that the idea is for Roman Reigns to be in charge of the business relationship between them. Reigns supposedly "saved" Heyman's career as Heyman was done without Lesnar and Reigns called him back. It would be really interesting to see where this alliance leads to.

What's next for Roman Reigns in WWE?

Roman Reigns has quickly become the biggest heel on SmackDown and probably the main roster. He won the Universal Championship at WWE Payback by defeating "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

At WWE Clash of Champions later this month, Reigns will be defending his Universal title against his cousin Jey Uso, in a match which many have predicted could be a squash match with Reigns destroying his cousin.

In parallel, an interesting storyline is being developed with Bray Wyatt, who recently welcomed a new puppet --Wobbly Walrus (based on Paul Heyman) -- to his Firefly Fun House. The Fiend and Roman Reigns are surely going to cross paths and it is to be seen who comes out victorious in that monstrous clash.