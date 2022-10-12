Interesting Change to Bray Wyatt’s WWE status following Extreme Rules return - Reports

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has been the talk of the town since returning to the promotion at Extreme Rules this past weekend. While The Eater of the Worlds was not present on RAW this week, he is slated to make an appearance on the blue brand, which is reportedly going to be his home for the foreseeable future.

Bray was a prominent member of SmackDown after the 2016 draft, where he led a slightly different version of The Wyatt Family that consisted of Randy Orton for a while. He and Orton also represented the blue brand at Survivor Series in the traditional 5-on-5 elimination match and secured the victory for SmackDown.

While Wyatt was part of RAW before his release in 2021, according to a report from PWInsider, his second stint with WWE will start with SmackDown.

"Going forward, Bray Wyatt is currently only slated for appearances on the Smackdown brand," PWInsider confirmed.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



- PWInsider Going forward, Bray Wyatt is only slated for appearances on the #SmackDown brand.- PWInsider Going forward, Bray Wyatt is only slated for appearances on the #SmackDown brand.⭕- PWInsider https://t.co/MwTgGZMKDC

WWE veteran Vince Russo questioned the return of Bray Wyatt's old character

Bray Wyatt is known as one of the most creative minds in professional wrestling who has time after timer entertained fans with character changes. The former Universal Champion is a master at re-discovering himself, and his current moniker seems way different than his last character, The Fiend.

However, this did not sit well with Vince Russo, who questioned the manner of Wyatt's return on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

"Wait a minute bro, the last time we saw him, it was The Fiend and it was the Firefly Funhouse. That Bray [Wyatt] with the light gimmick, we hadn't seen him since I think he got killed in a fire with Randy Orton or something. So, wait a minute how are we back to that guy?"

While it's too early to predict which moniker of Bray Wyatt fans will be treated to, it is bound to be a special journey. There have also been speculations about Bray leading his own stable after the characters of Firefly Funhouse were spotted amongst the audience at Extreme Rules. However, nothing is confirmed at the moment.

The former Wyatt Family leader last competed inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 37, where he was defeated by Randy Orton after a distraction from Alexa Bliss.

What do you think is next for Bray Wyatt in WWE? Sound off in the comments and let us know your thoughts!

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes