Interesting note on WWE's plan for Gunther and 33-year-old star after RAW's big twist - Reports

A new report has shed light on WWE's potential plan for Gunther and a 33-year-old star after Imperium's rift on Monday Night RAW.

On this week's Red Brand show, The Ring General's stablemates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vince went into action against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in a tag team match. However, The New Day emerged victorious over the Imperium duo.

This did not sit well with the former Intercontinental Champion and he prompted Ludwig Kaiser to take care of things. In a shocking turn of events, the 33-year-old star turned his back on Giovanni and brutally assaulted him at ringside.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion met The Ring General backstage at RAW, where the latter was shown to be proud of Kaiser's actions. Now Fightful Select (via Cultaholic Wrestling) has reported that Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser will still be a team, even though they kicked out their buddy Giovanni Vinci.

Expand Tweet

Gunther declares entry in WWE's unique tournament

At WrestleMania XL, The Ring General's 666-day historic Intercontinental Championship reign was ended at the hands of Sami Zayn.

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Imperium leader mentioned that he had elevated the IC Title and thanked the former Bloodline member for taking the weight off his shoulders.

Moving on in WWE after The Showcase of The Immortals, Gunther made a major announcement. The 36-year-old star declared himself an entrant in The King of the Ring tournament, which will be hosted in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25, 2024. The Ring General also put all major WWE champions on notice and vowed to become the King of the Ring in Paul "Triple H" Levesque's era.

Fans wish that he turn his attention to the World Heavyweight Championship held by Judgment Day member, Damian Priest. It remains to be seen if the former Intercontinental Champion has what it takes to win the major WWE tournament in Saudi Arabia.