Interesting reason why Keith Lee defeated Randy Orton in 6 minutes at Payback 2020

Despite his loss to Keith Lee in just six minutes, Randy Orton is still expected to compete for the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash of Champions later this month on September 27th.

Randy Orton assaulted Drew McIntyre and gave him a storyline injury that put him out of Payback 2020. Instead, Keith Lee would take his place and face Randy Orton in one of the marquee matches of last night.

It came as quite a shock to fans when Keith Lee defeated Randy Orton clean in just over six minutes with the spirit bomb. Dave Meltzer spoke about the match on the Wrestling Observer Radio and said that it seems to be an indication that Randy Orton will win the WWE title from Drew McIntyre at Clash of Champions.

He also added that the reason Keith Lee won was to potentially set-up a WWE title feud between Randy Orton and Keith Lee:

"[Randy] Orton is winning the title from Drew McIntyre after all. They're setting up Orton-Keith Lee title matches as well. It wasn't a great match at all, but just him winning like that from a star-creating standpoint was a good move"

Is Keith Lee ready for the spotlight?

With rumors that Vince McMahon wants to push Keith Lee "to the moon", it seems clear from all of Keith Lee's main roster appearances that he's being groomed for a big spot on the card.

Last year at Survivor Series, Keith Lee went up right until the end of the Elimination match where he represented NXT, falling short to Roman Reigns in a star-making performance. His next appearance was at the Royal Rumble 2020, where he had an intense confrontation with Brock Lesnar.

When you think about the moments Keith Lee has had in WWE thus far... WOW.



Absolutely being presented as a superstar. pic.twitter.com/varrSSdyUu — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 31, 2020

Keith Lee is officially a member of the RAW roster and his first feud was against Randy Orton - further indicating WWE's big plans for the former NXT Champion.

We're going to find out soon what lies ahead for Keith Lee in WWE. While Keith Lee may not become a World Champion right away, thrusting him into the WWE title picture this early into his RAW debut is a big sign of trust from the higher-ups.