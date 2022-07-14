''It's not his time''- Backstage reason why WWE 'passed on' popular RAW Star to push Theory instead

Theory has had a spectacular run on RAW off of late. Despite being only 24-years- old he is already a former United States Champion and currently holds the MITB briefcase.

Many fans feel that his push is forced, and someone like Riddle deserves it more. However, the company feels it's not Riddle's time yet.

A-Town Down has the proverbial rocket strapped to his back as Vince McMahon allegedly sees great potential in him. He became the on-screen protege of Mr. McMahon, launching him into the upper card. There have been rumors that WWE is setting up a huge match between him and John Cena at SummerSlam.

Speaking on Mat Men, Andrew Zarian revealed that he was asked why Riddle was passed on for an opportunity which Theory got. He was told that it is simply not Riddle's time right now.

''Someone said why did they pass on Riddle. I asked, and they said 'it's not his time, don't worry about Riddle, it's not his time',' said Zarian [26:50-27:00]

Possible reason for backlash over Theory's push

Andrew Zarian also noted that the possible reason for fans resenting the former United States champion's push is because it feels forced. He stated that he feels the young star will have a run similar to Randy Orton in the company. He also drew parallels between the young superstar and John Cena.

While Riddle hasn't been pushed to the extent of being the youngest U.S Champion, he has become one of the most popular stars on RAW. The Original Bro is the only superstar Roman Reigns has defended his unified WWE Universal title against since winning at WrestleMania 38.

There have been some reports which stated that WWE is planning a feud between Riddle and his tag team partner Randy Orton in 2023. The Viper has been absent for the past few weeks and is not expected to return anytime soon due to a back injury.

