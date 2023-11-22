Jade Cargill's training partner at WWE Performance Center revealed - Reports

A recent report has revealed that newly signed Jade Cargill has been training with a top WWE Superstar at the Performance Center.

On September 18th, 2023, the wrestling world witnessed a significant shift as the 31-year-old powerhouse officially parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. Cargill's departure was marked by her removal from the roster page on the AEW website, leaving fans eager to unravel the next chapter in her wrestling career.

Less than a week later, on September 26th, WWE announced that Jade Cargill had signed a multi-year contract, igniting a wave of excitement among wrestling fans worldwide.

Since joining World Wrestling Entertainment, Cargill has been diligently training at the Performance Center, honing her skills and preparing to make a grand debut.

The former TBS Champion's impending in-ring debut has been eagerly anticipated by the wrestling world, and her on-screen television appearances on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown have only served to heighten their anticipation.

According to Wrestle Purists, former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez is among the names that have been sighted working in the ring with Cargill at the Performance Center.

Triple H commented on Jade Cargill's WWE debut

At the Fastlane 2023 post-show press conference, Chief Content Officer Triple H opened up about the 31-year-old star's potential in-ring WWE debut.

The 14-time World Champion acknowledged that Cargill's highly anticipated debut is on the horizon. He emphasized that the former AEW star will step into the spotlight when she feels fully prepared.

"You don't want to put somebody in a position that they are sort of ready for it, you wanna make damn sure they are ready for it. So no matter what happens, she's going to knock it out of the park," Triple H said.

Since Jade Cargill has been rumored to be training with Roxanne Perez, it would be exciting to see the 31-year-old star make her potential debut on the NXT brand at the earliest.

