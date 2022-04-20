"That's beginning to haunt me" - WWE Hall of Famer worried about possibly causing Ricky Steamboat's health issues

WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts recently spoke about Ricky Steamboat taking his iconic DDT on the concrete floor. He also hopes that the latter's current health issues are not a result of the spot.

Steamboat is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and an eight-time WCW World Tag Team Champion. The Dragon was part of several promotions during his career, including NWA, WCW, and WWF (now WWE). He last competed in WWE at WrestleMania in 2009 alongside Jimmy Snuka and Roddy Piper in a three-on-one Handicap match against Chris Jericho.

On a recent edition of the DDP Snakepit podcast, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts talked about an iconic spot in which he planted Ricky Steamboat with his signature DDT onto a concrete floor.

Roberts stated that the spot haunts him to this day, given Steamboat's current health issues, and hopes he hasn't played a part in the legend's present condition.

"To be quite honest with you, I know Steamboat's having issues right now. I hope to hell it wasn't what I did. I really do man, because that haunts me. That's beginning to haunt me a lot. Ricky, if you're listening, you know I never meant to do that. I didn't want to do that. I begged you not to do that. I just pray for you man. He's a good dude man," Roberts said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Ricky Steamboat asked to take the DDT on the concrete floor

Jake Roberts also revealed on the podcast that it was Ricky Steamboat who begged to take the move. The Snake then recalls thinking that The Dragon was dead.

"George [Scott] went to Steamboat with that idea, of me dropping him on the concrete. And Steamboat argued me 'please man, do it for me. I can block it, I can get my hands down in time.' 'No you won't, it won't work.' And it didn't work. When I dropped Steamboat, I thought he was dead, I really did. Picking up, it was like 'holy s--t.' I herniated myself getting him into the ring" Roberts added.

Steamboat wrestled his last match in 2010 alongside his son Richie at Florida Championship Wrestling. They defeated Trent Barretta and Caylen Croft.

