Key update on Jeff Hardy's WWE contract status - Reports

WWE legend Jeff Hardy could be in the company for a while as his contract is not coming to an end anytime soon. Hardy is rumored to have signed a deal last year in the 2 to 3-year range.

Jeff Hardy returned to WWE along with his brother Matt Hardy in 2017 at WrestleMania 33, and the two went on to win the RAW Tag Team titles on the same night.

Matt Hardy quit WWE and joined rivals AEW in March 2020 after his contract with WWE expired.

Following his loss to Jinder Mahal on this week's RAW, fans speculated that Jeff Hardy's WWE contract could be coming to an end soon. But as per PWInsider, The Charismatic Enigma still has quite a long time remaining on his current deal.

"Since the usage of Jeff Hardy the last few weeks (appearing on WWE Main Event) followed by his loss tonight on Raw seems to have sparked questions about whether his WWE contract is coming to an end, we are told by a WWE source that Hardy still has "a good chunk of time left on his deal" as he acknowledged last year that he had signed a new deal. At the time, PWInsider.com was told that new deal was in the 2-3 year range."

Jeff Hardy didn't feature much on WWE television for a few weeks before he returned to wrestle on WWE Main Event against Jinder Mahal last week.

He faced the former WWE Champion once again on the latest edition of RAW and lost on both occasions.

Matt Hardy teases reforming Hardy Boyz with Jeff Hardy

After Jeff Hardy's loss to Jinder Mahal, Matt Hardy posted a cryptic tweet where he teased a possible reunion with his brother.

The AEW star had done something similar a few days earlier when he asked fans if they would like to see the Hardy Boyz finish together.

We started together.. Would you like to see us finish together? #HardyBoys pic.twitter.com/PmwHXmy1c6 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 5, 2021

Do you think Jeff Hardy will reunite with Matt in AEW? Let us know in the comments section.