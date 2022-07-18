Why Jeff Jarrett was chosen as special guest referee for huge SummerSlam match - Reports

Recent reports have given a reason for Jeff Jarrett's involvement at SummerSlam on July 30.

Last week on SmackDown, it was announced that Double J will be the special guest referee for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between current champions The Usos and The Street Profits. Whilst Jarrett is a bonafide wrestling legend, many have questioned the decision to include him in the match.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated why the 55-year-old was booked for WWE's huge summer show.

"The deal is, it’s Nashville. From a national audience standpoint, whatever. But, it’s Jeff Jarrett, you know, again, the Jarrett family in Nashville goes back 55 years." Meltzer added: "So it’s, you know, I mean, I can see for the Nashville market and he can go do promotion. They still got a lot of seats to fill. I get it, I definitely get it. I don’t know if this is just a one-timer or if they’re going to introduce him as a regular character, but I was very surprised when they announced Jeff Jarrett that he didn’t come out." H/T Ringside News

With Jeff Jarrett's inclusion, the showdown between The Usos and The Street Profits at SummerSlam could very well steal the show.

Jeff Jarrett reacts to SummerSlam announcement

The Tag Team Championship match is set to be one of the biggest matches at SummerSlam this year.

Following the company's reveal that the Hall of Famer is set to referee the Undisputed WWE Tag Team title match, Double J took to Twitter to showcase his excitement.

"Let’s do this! @WWE Get ready @WWEUsos and @AngeloDawkins n @MontezFordWWE!" H/T Sportskeeda

Since May of this year, Jarrett has been working as the company's Senior Vice President of Live Events. At SummerSlam, however, he'll be ditching the suit and tie to don black and white stripes as a WWE referee.

