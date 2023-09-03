Jey Uso to make an appearance at WWE Payback? 

Jey Uso decided to leave WWE on SmackDown a few weeks ago. After the former tag team champion quit the company, WWE moved him to the alumni section of the website, making fans believe that his time with the promotion was done.

However, in a sensational twist, hours before WWE Payback, a report from PWInsider Elite claims that he may be backstage at the PLE.

At WWE SummerSlam, Jimmy Uso cost his brother the Tribal Combat match when he broke his pin. Jimmy hit Jey with a Superkick, which allowed Reigns to capitalize on the situation and win the match.

On the subsequent episode of WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso revealed that he cost his brother the match not because he wanted to align with Roman Reigns, but because he didn't want to see Jey Uso become a corrupt leader like their older cousin. Jey didn't have a big verbal reaction, and decided to attack his brothers instead. He then proceeded to announce his departure from the company.

Jey has stuck to his word and has not appeared on any WWE show since the announcement. In addition to Jey Uso, Roman Reigns has been missing in action since the episode.

What happened between Jimmy Uso and John Cena on SmackDown?

John Cena kicked off last night's episode of SmackDown ahead of Payback. The Leader of the Cenation announced that he would host the upcoming PLE and thanked them for giving him the opportunity to perform for them.

John Cena's interaction with the audience was cut short when Jimmy Uso decided to intervene. He interrupted the sixteen-time WWE Champion and exchanged words with him, leading to a physical confrontation. Jimmy tried to hit Cena with a Superkick, but the Hollywood star reversed it into an Attitude Adjustment before making his way backstage.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here