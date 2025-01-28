Jey Uso set for major interaction on WWE RAW - Reports

WWE RAW is underway, and several stars, including Jey Uso, are set to make an appearance. Considering he is a member of the red brand's roster, this is not all that surprising. However, Uso is set for a major interaction.

Per WrestleVotes, the ex-Intercontinental Champion is set to engage with rapper Quavo this evening. Quavo, hailing from Atlanta, is among the high-profile personalities slated to show up at State Farm Arena.

Jey Uso's encounter with Quavo follows a successful edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. Regrettably, the outcome was not in favor of the 39-year-old, as he was defeated by Gunther via pinfall.

It was a huge World Championship opportunity for him, and he may even address his loss in tonight's segment. That being said, it's a matter of speculation, as there have been no hints as to what will happen during his interaction with Quavo.

"As has become the norm for WWE in Atlanta, celebrities are out tonight for Monday Night RAW. Rapper Quavo is set to interact with Jey Uso, and YouTuber Kai Cenat will be on hand at State Farm Arena," tweeted WrestleVotes.

Streamer Kai Cenat is also expected to be at the show, so it will be interesting to see if he gets involved in one way or another. Regardless, tonight's episode of RAW is sure to be exciting.

