  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jey Uso
  • Jey Uso set for major interaction on WWE RAW - Reports

Jey Uso set for major interaction on WWE RAW - Reports

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Jan 28, 2025 01:22 GMT
Jey Uso is set for a major interaction on WWE RAW tonigh [Image credits: WWE.com and WWE Deutschland on X]
Jey Uso is set for a major interaction on WWE RAW tonight [Image credits: WWE.com; WWE Deutschland on X]

WWE RAW is underway, and several stars, including Jey Uso, are set to make an appearance. Considering he is a member of the red brand's roster, this is not all that surprising. However, Uso is set for a major interaction.

Per WrestleVotes, the ex-Intercontinental Champion is set to engage with rapper Quavo this evening. Quavo, hailing from Atlanta, is among the high-profile personalities slated to show up at State Farm Arena.

Jey Uso's encounter with Quavo follows a successful edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. Regrettably, the outcome was not in favor of the 39-year-old, as he was defeated by Gunther via pinfall.

It was a huge World Championship opportunity for him, and he may even address his loss in tonight's segment. That being said, it's a matter of speculation, as there have been no hints as to what will happen during his interaction with Quavo.

also-read-trending Trending

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

"As has become the norm for WWE in Atlanta, celebrities are out tonight for Monday Night RAW. Rapper Quavo is set to interact with Jey Uso, and YouTuber Kai Cenat will be on hand at State Farm Arena," tweeted WrestleVotes.

Streamer Kai Cenat is also expected to be at the show, so it will be interesting to see if he gets involved in one way or another. Regardless, tonight's episode of RAW is sure to be exciting.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी