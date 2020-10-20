Jey Uso has had an interesting few months as he was thrown into a feud with his cousin and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, in September. Jey probably got his opportunity as his twin brother Jimmy, has been out of action for a few months, having suffered a knee injury earlier in the year.

Jimmy Uso suffered the injury at WrestleMania 36 during the ladder match for the SmackDown Tag Team titles. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that the six-time tag team champion has undergone surgery and should return anytime between November and January.

Jimmy returned to WWE television at Clash of Champions in a non-wrestling capacity as he threw in the towel in his brother's match against Roman Reigns.

Will The Usos split up after Jimmy Uso's return to WWE?

In this year's WWE Draft, Jey Uso was drafted to SmackDown and he looks set to continue his feud with Reigns, who was also drafted to the Blue brand. Jimmy Uso, meanwhile, was not part of the 2020 WWE Draft due to him being currently injured.

Jimmy Uso's wife and WWE Superstar Naomi, was drafted to RAW from SmackDown in the recent draft. With The New Day being split up in the draft, the WWE Universe have wondered if The Usos will also split up as WWE have kept real-life couples together on the same brand.

Meltzer has revealed that WWE currently do not have any plans to split the brothers up and that when Jimmy Uso returns, he will likely join the SmackDown roster once again. With WWE not holding live events and Superstars taking part in just one show each week, there's no need for real-life WWE couples to be on the same brand.

A few tag teams have been broken up in the 2020 WWE Draft. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted to RAW, while Big E was drafted to SmackDown; Otis and Tucker of Heavy Machinery were also split as the former remained on SmackDown while the latter was drafted to RAW. Natalya and Lana, who were also part of a tag team on RAW were separated, with Natalya being drafted to SmackDown.