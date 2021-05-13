Jinder Mahal to get a big push and feud against a massive WWE Superstar- Report

Jinder Mahal is back on WWE TV with two new musclemen in Shanky and Veer.

The former United States champion picked up a comfortable victory over Jeff Hardy on the last episode of RAW. The Modern Day Maharaja's standing on the red brand is about to get a whole lot better.

WrestlingNews.co reports that WWE has lined up a big push for Jinder Mahal, and the plan is to build him up for a feud with Drew McIntyre in the summer.

Here's what the report revealed:

"We're told that Mahal is slated to get a big push, and the idea is to build him up for his eventual feud with Drew McIntyre in the summer months."

Jinder Mahal will have a strong showing in 2021

Jinder Mahal is ready to embark on another potentially high-profile run, and WWE has backed him up with two fresh faces.

Veer, formerly known as Rinku, is no stranger to WWE TV as he was part of the Indus Sher tag team along with Saurav Gurjar in NXT.

WWE signed Shanky in January 2020 following a series of tryouts, and the 7-foot giant even competed at the WWE Superstar Spectacle event earlier this year.

The decision to book a feud between the former 3MB stablemates is a no-brainer as Mahal and McIntyre have shared similar paths in their respective careers. The former WWE champions have also teased a potential on-screen storyline on a few occasions in the past.

Drew McIntyre spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in January earlier this year. The 2-time WWE Champion was hopeful of having an extended program with Jinder Mahal.

"I hope so. We have so much real history, and he is advertised to return. If you've seen on his social media, he's been posting pictures of how he looks right now. Physically he looks incredible," The Scottish Warrior said.

Jinder Mahal has returned and looks to be in phenomenal shape. Luckily for him, the company is also prepared to give him another healthy push.

What are your thoughts about Jinder Mahal's WWE return? How should WWE book him moving forward?