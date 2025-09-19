  • home icon
  WWE
  Joe Hendry's WWE future has been decided - Reports

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 19, 2025 01:39 GMT
Joe Hendry
Joe Hendry is popular among the fans (source: WWE.com)

Joe Hendry has been a regular feature on WWE TV in recent weeks. His future in the company has reportedly been decided.

Ever since WWE formed a partnership with TNA, one name from the latter promotion that has constantly popped up in NXT is Joe Hendry. Hendry has featured on WWE TV more times than any other TNA wrestler. He even competed at the 2025 Royal Rumble and then went on to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. In recent weeks on NXT, Hendry has shown up on TV every time his name has been mentioned. He was involved in a backstage segment with Bobby Roode, Charlie Dempsey, and Wren Sinclair last week, where the former NXT Champion told him he should turn his focus to the brand's main championship.

According to The Takedown on SI, multiple sources within both promotions have confirmed that Hendry is in the process of being phased out of TNA programming and integrated into WWE TV. The internal expectation is that he will be a full-time WWE star by the beginning of 2026. TNA President Carlos Silva told The Takedown on SI that Hendry is still under contract with TNA and both companies coordinate their talent usage as part of their partnership. It was also reported that the former TNA World Champion is expected to be featured more prominently on NXT.

Joe Hendry opens up about facing Randy Orton at WrestleMania

Randy Orton was originally slated to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41. However, Owens announced he was having neck issues a few weeks before the PLE and had to step away from the ring, leaving Orton without an opponent. Hence, The Viper issued an open challenge to anyone who wanted to face him, and Joe Hendry answered the call. Despite losing the match, Hendry was praised for his performance.

During a recent interview with Kevin Kellam for Sportskeeda, Hendry opened up about his match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania, stating that he was thankful to the people who made it happen.

"It was unbelievable to be involved in Randy Orton's 20th WrestleMania, an absolute legend in the business, awesome to work with. And yeah, I was very fortunate to be in that position, I was thankful to Randy, to TNA, and WWE for all collaborating and allowing that to happen. And yeah, it wasn't the result I wanted but we got the TNA World Championship in front of the crowd at WrestleMania which was an unprecendented situation." [4:09 onwards]

It will be interesting to see when Joe Hendry will officially become a full-time WWE star.

