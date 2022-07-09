Reported plans for John Cena ahead of WWE Summerslam

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, John Cena will not be appearing at this year's WWE SummerSlam.

John Cena is one of the biggest stars to come out of WWE. The Leader of Cenation has been the face of the company for two decades and has captured 16 world championships.

According to Fightful Select (Subcription required), John Cena will be busy shooting for the second season of Peacemaker in Canada. Interestingly, Vince McMahon will be traveling alongside Cena.

"With Peacemaker set to resume filming after being renewed for a second season, John Cena is expected to be in Vancouver heavily over the next few months. But he doesn't appear to be alone. Fightful has learned that Vince McMahon is scheduled to travel from Fort Worth to Vancouver late Friday night after WWE Smackdown. We weren't given a specific reason, but told it likely has something to do with John Cena, and the word backstage was that was the reason for McMahon's scheduled travel." [H/T - Fightful Select]

As per reports, there is a high chance that Cena will not be appearing at SummerSlam. However, talk of having a match at WrestleMania could be the reason why McMahon is traveling with The Champ.

Theory came face to face with John Cena on WWE RAW

John Cena rose to stardom during a time when stars like Goldberg and Brock Lesnar left the company. He became one of the hottest prospects in WWE and carried the company for decades.

A few years ago, Cena transitioned from professional wrestling to acting. He broke out as a Hollywood star when he became the Peacemaker for DC Comics. The 45-year-old star has been smashing the box office. Meanwhile, Theory has called out The Leader of Cenation on several occasions.

After winning the United States Championship, Theory began calling out the former champion and teased facing him in the future. During Cena's RAW celebration, Theory interrupted the star and cut a promo. However, The Leader of Cenation walked off before the 24-year-old star could take a selfie.

It will be interesting to see when Cena returns to begin his feud with Vince McMahon's prodigy. Theory is currently set to face Bobby Lashley in a rematch for the United States Championship and Cena is not scheduled to appear in the hottest show of the summer.

