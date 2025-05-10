  • home icon
  • John Cena plans following WWE Backlash reportedly revealed

John Cena plans following WWE Backlash reportedly revealed

By Aashrit Satija
Modified May 10, 2025 21:36 GMT
John Cena is a 17-time World Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]
A recent report has shed light on major plans for Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena after the Backlash Premium Live Event. The 17-time World Champion is all set to face Randy Orton tonight.

After winning the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, John Cena cut a promo on RAW after 'Mania, calling himself "the last real champion." At the end of the segment, Randy Orton came out of nowhere to hit his longtime rival with an RKO. The two came face to face on the following episode of SmackDown. Their segment once again ended with Orton hitting Cena with a vicious RKO. WWE later made their match official for Backlash.

Ahead of tonight's major clash, a report by Cory Hays of BodySlam suggested that John Cena might be slated to face R-Truth in the next two weeks after Backlash 2025. This could be huge as Truth refers to The Cenation Leader as his 'childhood hero.'

"R Truth is scheduled to face his “childhood hero” John Cena very soon. Say in 2 weeks," the report highlighted.

Tonight, Randy Orton has a chance to defeat his longtime rival and become a 15-time World Champion. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Orton vs. Cena at Backlash.

