John Cena's current schedule hints at major WWE event return in 2023

John Cena's current filming schedule could now hint that the former 16-time World Champion could play a part in WrestleMania 39 in April 2023.

The current speculation surrounding WrestleMania 39 is that Roman Reigns will battle The Rock in the main event, but now there could be another huge match on the card if Cena is able to make an appearance.

James Gunn, who's the director of Peacemaker, recently gave an update on the filming of season two on his Twitter where it was revealed that filming will commence in a few months.

James Gunn @JamesGunn 🧜‍♂️ Happy Birthday, @thedanieb ! Love you and looking forward to hanging with you again, on set & off, in just a few months!🧜‍♂️ Happy Birthday, @thedanieb! Love you and looking forward to hanging with you again, on set & off, in just a few months! ❤️🧜‍♂️ https://t.co/b799RspCTh

Gunn went on to confirm that filming for the show would not begin until after the release of Guardians of The Galaxy volume three, which is set to premiere in May 2023.

This update hints that Cena will now be free for any projects outside of Peacemaker in April 2023, which could be a hint toward his WrestleMania status.

John Cena vs Austin Theory could be one of the headliners for WrestleMania 29

Austin Theory has already planted seeds for a feud between himself and John Cena, but much like The Rock, the company needs to work around Cena's schedule outside of the ring.

If Cena is free for WrestleMania 39 then it's possible that Theory could finally be able to have his dream match against the former World Champion, but at that point in time it's unclear as to whether or not he will have cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

John Cena has remained a loyal member of the WWE Universe since his departure and has made several appearances in non-active roles. If he's able to, then Cena will relish the chance to wrestle at the biggest show of the year once again.

Do you think Cena will wrestle Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39? Have your say in the comments section below...

