John Cena's potential WWE WrestleMania 39 opponent has reportedly been in place for almost a year

With WrestleMania 39 fast approaching, fans are wondering who John Cena may potentially face off at the historic show, and according to recent reports, he has been set to face Austin Theory for almost a year now.

Over the past year, Theory has made it very well known that he grew up a die-hard Cena fan but has since looked to step out of his idol's shadow after becoming United States Champion and Mr. Money In The Bank.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the Leader of the Cenation and the current US Champ's match has been penciled in for quite some time.

"It’s been the WrestleMania match for a year, or since July, that’s when it’s been earmarked." (H/T Ringside News)

Austin Theory picked up one of the biggest wins of his career this Saturday as he outlasted five other top superstars to retain the United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber.

John Cena is set to return to RAW

With his match with Austin Theory potentially waiting in the wings, the 16-time World Champion will be returning to WWE TV in just two weeks, when RAW takes place in his home state of Massachusetts.

Following WWE's announcement of his return, John Cena posted a message to his adoring fans on social media, hyping his return to Monday Night RAW.

"From the streets of Melbourne 🇦🇺 STR8 2 Boston 🇺🇸 to see my WWE family! Thank you TD Garden for allowing me to be part of a can’t miss WWE Raw on the Road to WrestleMania!!!" he wrote.

Next month is set to be a big one for the former WWE Champion, as well as his return to RAW, WWE 2K23 will be released on March 14th, which will feature John Cena himself as the cover star.

