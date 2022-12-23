John Cena's return segment reportedly changed last minute due to former WWE Universal Champion's absence 

Recent reports have emerged stating that John Cena's surprise appearance on SmackDown last week had to be changed due to WWE star Kevin Owens' absence from the show.

Last Friday, to the shock of many, saw the 16-time World Champion interrupt Roman Reigns and The Bloodline by appearing on the arena's big screen, setting up a match in the process.

According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the future Hall of Famer was initially meant to be introduced to the crowd by Kevin Owens.

"The segment with Cena was changed because Owens was supposed to be on the show but there were travel issues so he didn’t get to Chicago. Owens was originally scheduled to come out during the final promo on the show and introduce the Cena video." (H/T Ringside News)

Kevin Owens and John Cena are now set to team up to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final SmackDown of the year on Friday, December 30th, in a huge tag team main event.

WWE veteran on how John Cena's return may affect ratings

There is no doubt the leader of the Cenation is one of the biggest stars in World Wrestling Entertainment history, and therefore a return to the ring will see many tune in.

Speaking on his show Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran spoke about Cena's anticipated comeback to the ring and how that may help WWE's ratings as 2022 draws to a close.

"Priorities are switching... This is not the UFC, it's not pro wrestling anymore. It's not the big fight, the big match. We're gonna pay $50 to see the two biggest stars in the world collide in this epic fight. Its 'FOX is paying us more than what we're getting from this part of Peacock. Let's see what we can do for the ratings and it's also when we can get John Cena." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Friday, December 30th, 2022, will be Cena's first WWE match since August 21st, 2021, when he failed to beat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

