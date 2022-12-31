John Cena's WrestleMania 39 opponent reportedly revealed

John Cena made his much-awaited return to in-ring action on this week's SmackDown where he teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. The Leader of the Cenation won his comeback match as Owens pinned Zayn for the victory. There have also been numerous murmurs indicating that the movie star will reportedly face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39.

There has been a lot of speculation about Cena's status for WrestleMania. However, it is almost certain that the former WWE Champion will be in action at The Show of Shows. As for his probable opponent, there are multiple names floating around for consideration, including Austin Theory and Logan Paul.

If WrestlingNews.co are to be believed, John Cena vs Logan Paul is locked in for the show. Paul's last match was against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. While the 27-year-old lost the match, he gained the respect of WWE fans on account of his splendid performance. A match against The GOAT would solidify him as one of the company's top attractions.

''John Cena vs. Logan Paul is one of the matches planned for WrestleMania. Last month, Logan said he wanted that match,'' noted WrestlingNews.

Will John Cena defeat Logan Paul?

If it were to materialize, the match could be a big attraction for casual fans as Cena and Paul are both major names in mainstream media. It will be interesting to see how WWE goes about it as both Paul and Cena are booked as babyfaces. Perhaps one of them will have to turn heel heading into the match.

WrestlingNews.co also noted that the other matches planned for WrestleMania 39 include Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship against either The Rock or Cody Rhodes. Another match almost certain to take place is The Usos vs Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the tag team championships.

