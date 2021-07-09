John Cena's WWE SummerSlam status possibly in doubt

John Cena has been rumored to main event this year's SummerSlam against Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, but it seems like the 16-time world champion might not be part of The Biggest Event of the Summer.

Variety has reported that John Cena will be among an all-star cast including Henry Cavill, Samuel L. Jackson and pop singer Dua Lipa in director Matthew Vaughn's new film, Argylle. It will be produced by Vaughn’s UK-based studio, MARV.

Shooting for the film is said to begin in Europe in August, which could have an impact on Cena's expected appearances for WWE in the build-up to SummerSlam. The event will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, on the 21st of the month.

John Cena might not wrestle at WWE SummerSlam due to an issue involving The Rock 8 years ago

While John Cena might be able to shoot his scenes in Europe after taking on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, it may not be so simple. Based on previous events with The Rock, there may be another potential issue.

I need Roman Reigns vs. John Cena one more time. pic.twitter.com/vAbKXAPHq6 — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) May 9, 2021

Back in 2013, The Great One tore his abdominal and adductor muscles and suffered a hernia during his match against Cena at WrestleMania 29. As a result, the shoot for his movie, 'Hercules', was pushed back by a few weeks. The Rock has not had a full-length WWE match since then due to insurance issues.

This concern could extend over to Cena and 'Argylle'. A potential injury to the 16-time world champion at SummerSlam may halt filming and the insurance regarding it could be a major issue for the production company.

So, the doubts over John Cena's potential match against Roman Reigns lie mainly due to the risk of injury rather than scheduling conflicts, which could be worked around if needed. However, his status has not been confirmed one way or another, so Cena is not yet ruled out of SummerSlam.

