John Laurinaitis' WWE future in the balance - Reports

John Laurinaitis could reportedly be on his way out of WWE as the Board of Directions continues to investigate allegations involving him and Vince McMahon. Laurinaitis, Head of Talent Relations at WWE, has been with the company in various roles since it acquired WCW in 2001.

As per a report in RSN (via Wrestling News), Vince McMahon's most trusted confidante has not been backstage for any of the recent shows. His mobile number, which has been in use since 2001, has been switched off, and there has been no confirmation of his status within the company.

While Vince made an appearance on SmackDown last week just hours after stepping back as the Chairman and CEO, Laurinaitis has been entirely absent.

The Wall Street Journal dropped the news earlier this month regarding a secret $3 million settlement Vince McMahon agreed to pay a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair.

The preliminary finding suggests Mr. McMahon paid the settlement from his personal funds. As the investigation continues, a WWE spokesperson and Jerry McDevitt (Mr. McMahon’s attorney) have insisted that the former paralegal has not made any claims of harassment and that the alleged relationship was consensual.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story podcast this week, Bill Apter spoke about Laurinaitis missing recent shows and claimed it was a blow to the company. He added that such stories were brushed under the carpet in the past, but nowadays things spread like wildfire because of the internet.

WWE talent not happy with Laurinaitis' interim replacement

Executive Director Bruce Prichard has taken over from John Laurinaitis as the interim Head of Talent Relations, and many of the company's superstars are not happy with the move.

Dave Meltzer claims a couple of talents feel Laurinaitis was very approachable and open to talking to them, while Prichard is quiet and unapproachable.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful can confirm that talent were informed that Bruce Prichard is now interim Head of Talent Relations. John Laurinaitis was placed on administrative leave. Fightful can confirm that talent were informed that Bruce Prichard is now interim Head of Talent Relations. John Laurinaitis was placed on administrative leave.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story podcast, Apter also spoke about Prichard replacing Laurinaitis, saying he believes it is the right decision for the time being.

