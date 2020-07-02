Update on Jon Moxley's COVID-19 test following cancelation of Fyter Fest appearance reported

Last night, AEW canceled its World Championship Match for next week.

Jon Moxley has tested negative for COVID-19 on two ocassions before Fyter Fest.

Jon Moxley's match at Fyter Fest has been canceled

Last night, AEW aired the first of its two-episode PPV, Fyter Fest. During the show, the promotion announced that Jon Moxley's scheduled match against Brian Cage would not take place next week. The match for Moxley's AEW World Championship is now slated for AEW Fight For The Fallen that will air two weeks later.

Jon Moxley pulled from AEW Fyter Fest

A few weeks back, Jon Moxley decided not to appear for AEW's weekly tapings because he had come in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. It was later revealed that the person in question was his wife, Renee Young. Renee Young took to her Twitter account to announce to the world that she had tested positive for the virus.

Since the time his wife had tested positive, Jon Moxley has reportedly tested twice for the virus with both tests coming back negative. Dave Meltzer, on the Wrestling Observer Radio, has reported that the AEW World Champion will undergo another test at the end of the week.

Even though Jon Moxley has tested negative for COVID-19, he doesn't want to put his fellow AEW performers at risk. After his wife tested positive, Moxley and Young are quarantining themselves in different rooms of their house. Renee Young seems to be doing better than she was when she gave the WWE Universe a glimpse of herself while making her huge announcement yesterday.

Fyter Fest's first night was a massive success with Cody retaining his TNT Championship against Jake Hager. The night also saw Kenny Omega and Adam Page retain the Tag Team Championship against the Best Friends.

Night two of Fyter Fest may be an even bigger success with Orange Cassidy slated to take on Chris Jericho. But the highlight of the night will be FTR teaming with Young Bucks to take on The Butcher & The Blade and The Lucha Brothers.

If Jon Moxley is content with the results of his upcoming test, and everything goes according to plan, we may finally get a chance to watch the much-awaited match between Moxley and Brian Cage in two weeks.