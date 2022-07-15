July 18th will reportedly mark the end of an era for WWE RAW

It appears that the PG Era of WWE RAW is about to come to a surprisingly abrupt end.

In the summer of 2008, WWE shifted all of its television programming from TV-14 to TV-PG, ushering in what many wrestling fans refer to as the "PG Era." It was headlined by John Cena, who was often used as a scapegoat by the WWE Universe for the company's shift in mentality.

But now, 14 years later, all of that seems to be coming to an end. Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast is reporting that starting this Monday, July 18, WWE RAW will return to the TV-14 rating:

"Starting July 18th WWE Raw will have a TV-14 rating moving forward on USA Network. The PG Era is over. #WWE #WWERAW," Andrew Zarian said in a tweet.

While Zarian's track record speaks for itself, we have yet to hear any official announcement from WWE regarding the shift from TV-PG to TV-14 programming.

It is also unknown if FOX will be adapting WWE's change to TV-14 programming or if the show on Friday nights will remain a PG product.

WrestleVotes has also come out to confirm Zarian's report and echoes the questions of the WWE Universe regarding whether this will change anything or not going forward:

"Credit to the good brother @AndrewZarian for dropping the TV-14 bomb. RAW exits the PG Era starting this Monday night. This was a discussion for years, and looks to have finally been approved. Now we'll see if it changes anything," WrestleVotes said in a tweet.

It will be interesting to see if WWE's shift back to a TV-14 rating will impact the overall television product on Monday nights. While fans shouldn't expect edgy content on the level of previous eras, the change could allow for more intense stories, promos and matches. We'll find out soon enough.

