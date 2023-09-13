“Just the beginning” – Fans react to former champion possibly debuting on WWE main roster

WWE has a lot of exciting talent that can become the future stars of the company. One of these talented young wrestlers might have had a bad week, but according to fans, it can be a sign of much bigger things to come.

This week on WWE NXT, the brand’s Women’s Champion, Tiffany Stratton, defended her title against Becky Lynch. After a great match, The Man got the win with a Manhandle slam and became a grand slam champion. This ended the now former champion’s reign at just over a hundred days. Despite the loss, Stratton pulled off a spirited performance that won her many new fans.

Fans on Twitter praised the impressive performance of Stretton, with many suggesting her reign, and this match has proved that she’s ready to move to the main roster.

You can take a look at the fan reaction to Tiffany’s run as champion ending and her possible move to the main roster below:

Becky Lynch became a WWE Grand Slam Champion with her NXT title win

Becky Lynch won the NXT title on Tuesday.

Becky Lynch is a six-time women’s World Champion on the main roster and has even main-evented Wrestlemania. She is also a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with WWE Hall of Famer Lita. With this win, the Irish star can has won every title in the company she is eligible for and can now classify herself as a Grand Slam Champion.

To add to her impressive resume, she was also the 2019 women’s Royal Rumble winner. The newly crowned champion reacted to her huge win over Tiffany Stratton on NXT in a backstage interview. She told everyone that she always wanted to win the NXT Women's title.

The two might have a rematch at the upcoming NXT No Mercy, but it’s unlikely that Becky will lose the title so soon after winning. While Tiffany may move to the main roster, Lynch will look to have a successful run with her first NXT title.

