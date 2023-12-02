Kairi Sane set for first singles match since return on WWE SmackDown - Reports

Kairi Sane is reportedly set to make her return to WWE singles action on tonight's post-Survivor Series edition of SmackDown.

The 35-year-old returned to WWE at Crown Jewel last month, joining Damage CTRL by turning on Bianca Belair. Sane returned to the WWE ring on the November 10th SmackDown as Damage CTRL fought Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka to a No Contest. She then wrestled in the women's WarGames match last Saturday, which saw Flair, Belair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch defeat Damage CTRL.

The Survivor Series fallout edition of SmackDown is taking place tonight from Brooklyn, and word from backstage is that The Pirate Princess will take on The EST of WWE in singles action, according to BWE. This will be Sane's first WWE singles match since defeating Bayley on the July 20, 2020 episode of RAW.

Tonight's SmackDown will be the sixth Sane vs. Belair singles match in history but only the third to be televised. Kairi Sane defeated Belair in the 2017 Mae Young Classic on her way to winning the entire tournament. The two then fought in the main event of NXT on April 3, 2019, but the match ended in a No Contest due to an attack by Shayna Baszler.

