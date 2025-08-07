Karrion Kross Offered New WWE Contract - Reports

WWE star Karrion Kross has reportedly been offered a new contract by the Stamford-based company. Over the past few weeks, there has been immense speculation around Kross' WWE future, with reports mentioning that his current deal is set to expire this weekend, with no new offer in sight.

The Herald of Doomsday competed at the SummerSlam PLE last weekend, losing to Sami Zayn in a singles bout. The match came across as a low-profile affair, prompting many within the industry to speculate that Kross might be done with WWE.

However, a new development has come to light courtesy of Dave Meltzer. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that he doesn't expect Kross to leave the company and that the global juggernaut may be looking to work his situation into an angle, similar to what it did with R-Truth. The veteran journalist further revealed that the RAW Superstar has been offered a new contract by WWE.

"I think the Karrion Kross thing smells like an angle… They plugged his book, and then Paul Heyman today on Ariel Helwani’s show talked about him being like this new Steve Austin, so it's like he ain't going anywhere. But I was told the story about him not being signed to a contract, I heard that is legit, but he did get an offer. Maybe when the story that he didn't get an offer was written it was accurate, but I was told he's gotten an offer, and I don't expect him going anywhere," Meltzer said. [H/T: Cultaholic Wrestling]

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Earlier, it was reported that both Kross and his wife, Scarlett, haven't been offered new contracts yet. In the last couple of months, the WWE Universe has shown immense support for The Herald of Doomsday.

Fans have queued up after Monday Night RAW to show their love for the wrestler. Additionally, at the SummerSlam Night Two Post-Show last weekend, "We Want Kross" chants echoed as Triple H interacted with Joe Tessitore and Co.

Stevie Richards suggested Karrion Kross might be done with WWE

WWE veteran Stevie Richards recently termed the ending to Karrion Kross' match against Sami Zayn as "very anticlimactic."

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, he said this could be an indication that the former NXT Champion may be on his way out of WWE.

"What I saw was just kind of finishing him off before not re-signing him or not getting him re-signed. I don't know. This was very anticlimactic," Richards said.

Karrion Kross started his WWE tenure as part of the company's developmental brand in 2020 and went on to become a two-time NXT Champion. However, months after being called up to the main roster, he was released in November 2021.

WWE rehired him in 2022, and while he has been involved in some notable feuds since then, his popularity has grown immensely in the last few months. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Final Testament leader.

