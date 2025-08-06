"Very anticlimactic" - 40-year-old RAW Superstar could finally leave WWE after losing against Sami Zayn, according to Stevie Richards 

Former WWE star Stevie Richards believes a 40-year-old RAW Superstar might be done with the company. According to Richards, the star's recent booking and loss to Sami Zayn indicate that his time in WWE could be over.

Richards was referring to Karrion Kross, who lost to Zayn at SummerSlam. This has seemingly ended a months-long feud, during which Kross tried to get into Zayn's head. Reportedly, The Doom Walker and his wife, Scarlett, have a few days left on their current WWE contracts, and so far, no new deal has been offered.

Talking on The Stevie Richards Show, the veteran revealed why he felt The Harbinger of Doom might be done with WWE.

"What I saw was just kind of finishing him off before not re-signing him or not getting him re-signed. I don't know. This was very anticlimactic," Richards said. [0:18 - 0:29]

Kross lost to Zayn in their first bout at Night of Champions before getting his revenge with a win on RAW. Their third match, expected to settle their feud at SummerSlam, arguably failed to live up to the expectations and ended in a rather subdued fashion with The Master Strategist coming out on top.

"He has a book coming out. He directed some kind of movie or indie film or whatever and was part of that. Maybe they just don't like people to do outside stuff and are trying to send a message. This is all speculation, but hey, I just feel like that felt like a sendoff for him in a way," Richards added. [0:56 - 1:14]

It has been reported that Kross' current deal is set to expire this weekend. It remains to be seen whether WWE offers him and his wife a new contract.

Karrion Kross revealed WWE turned down a big request

While Kross faced Sami Zayn at SummerSlam weekend, he could have also competed at GCW's Bloodsport XIV.

In an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, the former NXT Champion revealed that he was requested to compete at the event on August 2, but WWE turned down the idea.

Notably, current WWE stars such as Natalya, Pete Dunne, and The War Raiders competed at Bloodsport XIV.

