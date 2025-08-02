Karrion Kross says WWE turned down big request

Karrion Kross has revealed that WWE turned down his request ahead of SummerSlam. Kross will face Sami Zayn at the two-night premium live event in New Jersey, and he is ready to make his mark. However, fans could have witnessed more of Kross over the weekend.

Kross will share the ring with Zayn at the Biggest Party of the Summer on Night One, but as it turns out, he could have competed in another event over the weekend.

Appearing on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Kross revealed that he was requested to compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV on August 2. However, WWE shot down the idea over concerns that The Herald of Doomsday might get injured before SummerSlam.

"You know, it was funny. I was requested actually for this Bloodsport, but I think the concern of like maybe potentially getting injured before doing SummerSlam, working twice, they shot it down. I was a little bummed about that. I would have loved to have worked twice in one day just for the novelty of being able to say I did two amazing events back-to-back,” he said. [From 1:40:40-1:40:55]

The Harbinger of Doom did compete at Bloodsport XIII on April 17, where he defeated JR Kratos. However, Kross competed in the match despite suffering a ruptured eardrum on RAW, days prior.

Karrion Kross might be right about feeling bummed out, since there will be WWE stars competing at GCW Bloodsport XIV on August 2.

Natalya will take on TNA’s Masha Slamovich at the event, while Pete Dunne will go up against Jonathan Gresham in one of the worked shoot-style matches.

Other than that, both members of The War Raiders will also compete at Bloodsport XIV. Erik will face 1 Called Manders while Ivar fights against Royce Isaacs.

Karrion Kross will look to settle the score with Sami Zayn at SummerSlam

Karrion Kross has spent months trying to get into Sami Zayn's head over the summer. This led to a match between the two at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, where Zayn came out on top.

However, Karrion Kross wasn't done and continued to target Zayn the following weeks. A match on RAW followed, and this time, Kross picked up the win, thanks to a lead pipe.

The next chapter in this rivalry will now unfold at SummerSlam as Karrion Kross looks to vanquish Sami Zayn once and for all and make him admit that he was right about him all along.

