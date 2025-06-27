Karrion Kross FINALLY reveals why he targeted Sami Zayn ahead of their WWE match

WWE Superstars Karrion Kross and Sami Zayn are set to clash at Night of Champions. Ahead of their bout, the former NXT Champion disclosed why he has always targeted his opponent.

The Underdog from the Underground suffered a huge loss to Randy Orton on last week's SmackDown. He failed to defeat The Viper and punch his spot in the King of the Ring Tournament final. Later, on the June 23 episode of RAW, Karrion Kross confronted the 40-year-old veteran backstage and asserted that he would never become a World Champion. Sami Zayn responded with a punch and claimed he would meet Kross in the ring at Night of Champions PLE.

Trending

During the Night of Champions Kickoff Show, the 39-year-old WWE star explained that he always targeted Zayn because he was a liar. Karrion Kross believed that the former Intercontinental Champion's "good guy" persona was a deception, having witnessed him commit terrible acts.

"I always targeted you for one simple reason. It's because I believe that you are a liar! I think this whole thing of you being a good guy is a charade because I've seen you do terrible, terrible things to people. And if there's one thing that I hate most in this world, is a liar," he said. [From 00:04 to 00:30]

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Karrion Kross vows to beat Sami Zayn at WWE Night of Champions

In the same kickoff show, The Herald of Doomsday declared he would decisively beat his opponent. He envisioned pinning Sami Zayn after a specific maneuver, securing a three-count from the referee.

Karrion Kross believes this victory would bring him deserved validation and reveal his honesty regarding the WWE RAW star to everyone.

"Sami, tomorrow night at Night of Champions, when I'm standing across from you, I'm going to put my arm through the back of your head. And the referee is going to count 1, 2, 3, and in that moment, I'll get the validation that I deserve. Everyone will know, I've always told the truth, especially about you," he added. [From 00:52 to 01:22]

Expand Tweet

Fans will have to wait and see whether Kross gets a huge win over Zayn at the premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 28.

If you use the quotes above, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More