The RAW Women's title match at Extreme Rules managed to grab the most headlines, and it was all due to the controversial finish. The match itself was excellent right up until the end, and various interesting reports have been revealed about its planning and execution. However, the backstage details about the match continue to come in.

Sean Ross Sapp has now revealed it in a Fightful Select report that Kevin Dunn was allegedly upset during the match between Asuka and Sasha Banks.

Fightful was told that not everything went smoothly during Extreme Rules. It was noted that were a few 'production snafus' that reportedly didn't go down well with WWE's Executive Vice President of Television Production, Kevin Dunn.

While Fightul weren't informed about specific instances, Kevin Dunn wasn't happy with the cameras directed at Bayley in a few spots. The cameras weren't supposed to be on the SmackDown Women's Champion during those spots and Dunn wasn't happy about it.

The report added that while it's wasn't significant, it was enough for Kevin Dunn to end up shouting at people backstage for not protecting the talents.

The RAW Women's title feud

Sasha Banks and Bayley pulled off a heist of the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules, but that was never part of the original plan.

It was reported that Vince McMahon changed the finish of the match and it all happened last minute. Asuka was pencilled in to retain the RAW Women's title, but Vince McMahon decided to book an angle for a rematch.

Advertisement

The falling TV ratings have forced WWE to push a few PPV matches on its TV shows. Stephanie McMahon appeared on the recent episode of RAW and announced that Asuka and Sasha Banks would have their rematch on the next instalment of RAW, and the idea is that it could give the Red brand a bump in the ratings.

WWE is looking to attract more viewers to its weekly shows, and the approach has seen a few PPV matches being rescheduled to RAW and SmackDown.

Sasha Banks and Asuka will face each other on the upcoming edition of RAW, and both women can lose the title via pinfall, submission, disqualification, count-out or an outside interference. We hope the production issues don't repeat itself this time around and Kevin Dunn remains a satisfied man.