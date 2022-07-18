Potential update on a return date for Kevin Owens to WWE RAW 

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens could show up on RAW this week after almost a month-long hiatus.

The Prizefighter last appeared on the June 20 episode of RAW, where he interrupted Elias during his concert. The returning star smashed him with his guitar to close the segment. The following week, KO was scheduled to face Ezekiel, Elias, or Elrod, but the bout was nixed. It was later reported by Dave Meltzer that Owens was out nursing a "minor injury."

In a recent update, Fightful Select has reported that as of Sunday night, Owens is set to appear on RAW, hosting a brand new episode of the KO Show. The segment has reportedly been planned for the July 18 episode of the red brand. However, WWE have not advertised the former Universal Champion for the show, and the plans could change very quickly.

While Kevin Owens is taking some time off from the ring, he made a surprise appearance in the NHL Draft. The Draft was held at Montreal's Bell Center and aired on the NHL Network.

WWE RAW promises to be an action-packed show this week

The RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is set to face Carmella in a rematch of their championship bout this week on the red brand. The two women clashed last week. However, interference from Becky Lynch meant that Belair suffered a count-out loss.

The show will also feature the newly-signed Paul Logan. The YouTube star has been looking to get even with The Miz ever since the A-Lister betrayed him at WrestleMania 38. He made it clear that he was looking for payback after taking a Skull Crushing Finale from the must-see superstar at the Show of Shows.

If Owens does return, it would add more star power to the show heading into SummerSlam. WWE could also feature him in a high-profile clash at the biggest event of the summer.

