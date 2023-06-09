Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's next opponents to be decided with special match - Reports

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's next challengers will reportedly be decided by a relatively rare stipulation.

Ever since Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from The Usos at WrestleMania 39, they have been on a roll. They have taken on everyone who wants to face them and are proving themselves as fighting champions.

They even defended the titles against The Usos and Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa. Now, with The Bloodline preoccupied with their own family drama, fans were left wondering what is next for the tag champs.

According to BWE, who tweeted on their private account, WWE is looking to determine Zayn and Owens' next challengers via a gauntlet match.

A gauntlet match is special because it rarely happens in WWE and often showcases the entire division. Fans may remember that a gauntlet match is what kickstarted Kofimania many years ago. So, maybe we could find the next breakout star through this stipulation.

Rhea Ripley teased teaming up with Dominik to challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Despite their impressive run as tag champions, it looks like Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have no shortage of opponents. Imperium has been feuding with them recently on RAW, and it now looks like they have another interesting potential challenger.

During a recent interview with the Battleground podcast, Rhea Ripley stated that she is 100% down for teaming with Dominik Mysterio and challenging for the tag team titles.

"You know, it doesn't sound too bad and I'm 100% down for that. I don't know how Sami would feel. I know Kevin would definitely be a little bit scared because he's shown that before. But I'd be down for that," she said. [From 6:40 - 6:54]

Rhea Ripley has shown in the past that she isn't afraid to step up to the men in WWE. Hence, it won't be a surprise if she challenges them for the title.

