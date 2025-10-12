Kevin Owens WWE update

Despite having a successful run on SmackDown, one of WWE's beloved heel stars, Kevin Owens, has been away from television since April this year, all because of his career-threatening neck injury.

In a recent Fightful Q&A, a user asked about Owens' potential return to World Wrestling Entertainment. Responding to the query, the outlet stated that if The Prizefighter underwent fusion surgery, it could take him a year to recover.

Moreover, Fightful noted that a source within the promotion said they expect him to miss this and the next WrestleMania. Additionally, KO had surgery this summer, which suggests he is unlikely to return before next summer. Also, ahead of his much-awaited return, due to his risky wrestling style, The Prizefighter would need clearance from the company's medical team, too.

Earlier this year, in August, while speaking at the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the former Universal Champion confirmed he underwent a neck fusion operation and revealed that the surgery was successful, but there is still no "guarantee" it will work, as it depends on his body.

Moreover, the 41-year-old expressed uncertainty about how his bones will heal, but he's hopeful of returning to WWE by next year.

"I did get a neck fusion. It was very stressful going into it because we're not really sure how severe the fusion was gonna be and how many levels and all that stuff. Thankfully, it ended up being only one level, which was the best-case scenario. Surgery was successful, and my doctor says we have to see how the bones fuse, and there's no guarantee that it's gonna work. It's how my body heals. Some guys were successful. Fingers crossed, I get to come back to wrestling in the next year," Owens said.

Fans' sights are on Owens' recovery and when he gets the green light to return to in-ring action, as well as what plans the Triple H-led WWE creative team might have for him once he comes back.

