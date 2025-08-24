Kevin Owens shares major injury update amid WWE absence

Kevin Owens has been out of action since April due to a neck injury, and he underwent successful surgery in July. Owens represented WWE in a rare public appearance and shared an update on his recovery while speaking to the media.KO announced on the April 4 edition of SmackDown that he has a neck injury and would need surgery. His WrestleMania match against Randy Orton was canceled, and he has been off television since then.Owens was back in public view on Saturday, when he replaced Rey Mysterio as the grand marshal for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway. He was responsible for hyping up the final race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup regular season.Speaking to reporters after the event, Kevin Owens was asked by Scotte Sprinkle of Short Track Scene regarding his recovery from neck surgery. Owens had some good news, explaining that the surgery was successful and not as bad as initially thought. However, the recovery process is long, and there's still no timetable for a return.&quot;I did get a neck fusion. It was very stressful going into it because we're not really sure how severe the fusion was gonna be and how many levels and all that stuff. Thankfully, it ended up being only one level, which was the best case scenario. Surgery was successful, and my doctor says we have to see how the bones fuse, and there's no guarantee that it's gonna work. It's how my body heals. Some guys were successful. Fingers crossed, I get to come back to wrestling in the next year,&quot; Owens said.Many former WWE stars have returned from neck surgery, like Edge, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, and Braun Strowman. Tommaso Ciampa is currently active on the roster after undergoing neck fusion surgery in 2019.Kevin Owens is spending more time with his familyAfter getting asked about an update on his neck injury, Kevin Owens added that he's been spending more time with his family. Owens admitted that it was difficult to get quality time with her wife and children early in his WWE career.However, things have changed under Triple H, and they are getting more rest and time off with their families. The schedule hasn't been as hectic under Vince McMahon.Please credit Scotte Sprinkle and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quote from the first half of the article.