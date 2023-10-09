Rumor killer on 405-pound RAW star joining Bobby Lashley and Street Profits' WWE faction

WWE has focused on building up the new alliance between Bobby Lashley and Street Profits over the past few weeks, with there being intense speculation about new members joining the fray. Sean Ross Sapp recently issued a clarification regarding rumors of Odyssey Jones joining Lashley's group.

Odyssey Jones has been a member of the WWE roster since 2019 and, during the 2023 Draft, was sent to the Monday Night RAW brand. Jones was also part of the WWE entourage that recently visited Hyderabad, India, where the NXT star faced Bron Breakker.

The 29-year-old star is one of the top superheavyweight prospects in WWE, and a rumor started doing the rounds about his name being considered for Bobby Lashley's stable. During the latest episode of Fightful's Backstage Report podcast, Sean Ross Sapp shot down rumors that Odyssey Jones was scheduled to be unveiled as the new member of Lashley's faction at Fastlane.

SRS clarified that Fightful had not heard of any concrete plans regarding Odyssey Jones working with Lashley and the Street Profits, as you can view below:

"Odyssey Jones, he's been discussed as possibly being added as a member of the Bobby Lashley Street Profits stable. We haven't heard if it's going to happen or anything like that. I saw some people saying, 'Oh, it's going to happen at Fastlane.' We never reported that. Ever," said SRS. [From 11:12 onwards]

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits didn't have a great night at WWE Fastlane

Despite some initial tension between the trio, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins committed themselves to following Bobby Lashley's vision on a SmackDown episode before Fastlane. After cementing their heel turn, facing LWO in a six-man tag match at a Premium Live Event was clearly an important hurdle to cross for the newly formed faction.

A win would have gotten their heel run off to a great start, but that, sadly, wasn't meant to be. The storyline around the match was all about who Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar's partner would be in the tag team showdown.

The mystery partner ended up being the returning Carlito, who got a massive pop as he helped the Latino World Order hand Lashley and the Profits a crushing loss.

While WWE has a plan for Carlito moving forward, it would be interesting to see how the company shapes Lashley and the Street Profits into one of the more dominant factions on TV.

Who should join the group?