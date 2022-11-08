Rumor killer on major speculation about Seth Rollins' future - Reports

Seth Rollins has been on a roll ever since he became the WWE United States champion. Last week on RAW, Rollins worked his match against Austin Theory as a babyface instead of a heel, sparking speculation that The Visionary will soon turn face. That may not be happening anytime soon, as per recent reports.

Despite being a heel for a long time, Rollins faced Theory for the United States championship on RAW. Not only was Seth Rollins being cheered by the crowd, but he was also working as the face while Mr. MITB remained the heel in the match.

The change seemingly came out of the blue as Rollins was feuding with Mustafa Ali up until the week before and performed as a heel.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Seth Rollins is not turning babyface because he is still working as a heel on the WWE live events and is being paired against Matt Riddle.

Alvarez said that Rollins' match on RAW was a full-fledged turn for Rollins, but Meltzer clarified:

''I just know that in most of the shows, he is working against Matt Riddle. So that would not be. They may change that around,'' said Meltzer. [From 54:10 to 54:17]

Seth Rollins' recent in-ring work has impressed many

Despite being a villainous figure, Rollins is one of the most popular superstars on the RAW roster, and his in-ring work has impressed many fans and veterans in wrestling. Among them were Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez, who praised The Messiah for his in-ring work as of late.

Meltzer and Alvarez stated that they believe that Austin Theory had the best match of his life last week on RAW against Rollins.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists







- WON Seth Rollins vs Austin Theory @ WWE RAW:- WON Seth Rollins vs Austin Theory @ WWE RAW:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️- WON https://t.co/rEPYGkyeqN

They also stated that it would be a good idea for WWE to have Theory and Rollins work with each other on live shows in order to help the 25-year-old improve in the ring. It is possible that WWE will continue to build a rivalry between the two.

Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle on the upcoming episode for RAW.

Please give credit to SportsKeeda and Wrestling Observer if you use the quote from this article.

